Groups of volunteers helped plant nearly 150 trees Saturday morning for the city’s fourth annual Arbor Day celebration.
The trees — a mixture of cork oak, sycamore, ginkgo and Chinese pistache — were planted on berms around sports fields at Legacy Fields north of the city, where they are expected to grow into wind breaks.
Holes were pre-dug into the ground, and people of all ages worked together to remove the trees from their pots, place them in the ground and fill the holes with soil.
The city organized the volunteer tree planting in partnership with the Tracy Tree Foundation, Tracy United to Make a Difference, Tracy Unified School District, West Coast Arborists and other organizations.
Arbor Day is typically celebrated in the spring, but Tracy celebrates in the fall because it is a better time to plant trees in this climate.
