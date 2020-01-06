Anyone who needs a place out of the cold during the day can head to one of the city's designated warming zones.
The wintertime warming zones are the same as the summertime cooling zones: Tracy Branch Library, Tracy Transit Station, the West Valley Mall and the Larch-Clover Community Center.
The first three are accessible by Tracer bus. The Larch-Clover center is outside of city limits, so the city-run Tracer buses don't stop there.
None of Tracy's warming zones stay open overnight.
The county office of emergency services also has a list of 14 warming centers throughout the county. (Download the PDF)
