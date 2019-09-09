Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 57F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 57F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.