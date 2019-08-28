Erik Knudson, 36, of Tracy, who worked in masonry, died Thursday. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Taylor Blete, 31, an AT&T service technician, died Saturday in Modesto. A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Clinton McCurley, 93, a longtime Tracy-area resident, died at home Monday. All services were private, including burial in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Fry Memorial Chapel handled arrangements.
Joseph Correia, 74, a Tracy resident for seven years, died Monday. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Maria Elena L. Llamas, 59, a native of the Philippines who worked as an insurance claims adjuster, died Monday. A celebration of life will begin at 3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Mack C. Knight, 71, a 12-year Tracy resident, died Tuesday. Visitation will be observed from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at the funeral home, followed by graveside services at 11 a.m. Sept. 13 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, in Salinas.
