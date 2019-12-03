Blanca Herrera, 63, a native of Costa Rica and 20-year resident of Tracy, died Monday. Services are pending. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Trinidad H. Dunn, 89, a Tracy resident for 65 years, died Sunday. Visitation will be observed from 4-9 p.m. Dec. 11 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a memorial service at 6 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Berverdor Ave. Burial will follow in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Wolfgang A. Hasenohr, 84, a native of Germany who had lived in Tracy for 29 years, died Saturday. A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., preceded by visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Timothy Sims Jr., 54, died Thursday. Visitation will be observed from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., and a celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home.
Palma M. Cordova, 95, a 90-year resident of Tracy, died Nov. 26. Visitation will be observed from noon-9 p.m. Dec. 16 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a vigil at 6 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
