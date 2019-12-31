Marjorie Green, 74, died Monday at Tracy Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Services are pending. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Cesar Valtierra-Escobedo, 41, who moved to Tracy 25 years ago, died Saturday at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. All services will be in Mexico.
Surinder Kaur Khinda, 71, a Tracy resident for 25 years, died Friday at home. Traditional Sikh services will be held at Fry Memorial Chapel; details are pending.
Carmella Collins, 79, of Tracy, a Sutter Tracy Community Hospital volunteer, died Dec. 24 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Crossroads Baptist Church, 903 S. Corral Hollow Road, with the Rev. Tim Heinrich officiating.
