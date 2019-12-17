Deborah Lynn Ganshaw, 65, a 26-year Tracy resident who had worked as a home health care nurse, died Thursday after battling cancer. A celebration of her life will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1635 Chester Drive. In accordance with her wishes, the family asks that those who attend avoid wearing black and instead wear something purple. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to a charity of the donor's choice.
Marijane (Alvarez) Troiani, 78, a Tulare resident who was raised in Tracy, died Saturday. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave., in Tulare. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, also at the church.
