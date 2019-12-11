Andres V. Perez, 85, a native of Mexico who had lived in Mountain House for four years, died at home today. Visitation will be observed from noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 19 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a vigil at 6 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Burial will be in Mexico.
June Mathes, 94, of Tracy, died Monday. A graveside service will begin at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Alta Mesa Memorial Park, 695 Arastradero Road, in Palo Alto. Visitation will be observed from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Larry Griffith, 59, a Tracy resident for 15 years, died Sunday. No services are planned. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Angelean Silva Dutra, 96, a longtime Tracy resident, died Saturday. Visitation will be observed from 3-8 p.m. Dec. 20 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 21 at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Domitila “Tillie” Rangel Castellon, 101, a longtime resident of Tracy, died Thursday. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., followed immediately by a graveside service in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Arrangements will be handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Manuel Dias, 72, a native of São Jorge, Azores, and an active Tracy resident of 48 years, died Dec. 4. Funeral services are scheduled for Jan. 7, with a rosary at 9 a.m. at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W Highland Ave., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. that same day in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 W. McCabe Road, in Santa Nella, with a reception immediately after at Pea Soup Andersen’s Restaurant, 12411 S. Highway 33, in Santa Nella. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be sent to the St. Bernard’s new church site fund, “Building Together With Christ,” 163 W. Eaton Ave., Tracy, CA 95376.
Selma Zenon, 91, who had lived in Tracy for 10 years, died Dec. 4. Burial services will be in Louisiana, Ms. Zenon's native state, and no local services will be held. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Fabian Solomon Aquino, 72, of Tracy, died Nov. 21. A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 21 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Commented