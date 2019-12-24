Jesus Sanchez, 92, died Thursday. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., preceded by visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
