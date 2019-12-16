Waldo Garcia San Miguel, 91, a Tracy resident for the past five years, died of heart and kidney failure Nov. 27 in Tracy. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., with refreshments to follow.
