Candy Jimenez, 70, a 20-year Tracy resident, died Monday in Modesto. Visitation will be observed from 3-9 p.m. Jan. 2 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a vigil at 6 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Burial will follow in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Digna Monterrosa Lacey, 83, a Tracy resident for 19 years, died Sunday at her home. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. All services will be in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.
John Michael Stroh, 62, a Tracy High School graduate and longtime Tracy resident, died Friday after a long illness. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Save Mart Supermarkets.
Sun Yi Gedrocz, 91, who was born in Japan and lived in San Francisco for 50 years, died Thursday at her daughter’s home in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Burial will be private in Colma.
Leonard Cortez, 70, a Tracy resident for 18 years, died Dec. 10 in Modesto. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Services for the family will take place at a later date in the Bay Area.
