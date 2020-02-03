Terri Mae Kephart, 50, of Stockton, a Tracy High School graduate and a resident of Tracy for 28 years, died Wednesday in Stockton. Graveside services will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Chapel of the Palms in Stockton is handling arrangements.
Don Tisher, 81, of Modesto, who attended Tracy schools and graduated from Tracy High in 1957, died of a heart attack Wednesday in Modesto. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Salas Bros. Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, in Modesto.
