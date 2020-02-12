Francisco Ruiz-Ceja, 12, of Tracy, son of Ana Ceja and Luis Vidriezca, died Sunday. Visitation will be observed from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a vigil to begin at noon. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Burial will be in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Veronica Magnan, 62, who lived in Tracy more than 30 years, died Saturday. Visitation will be observed from noon-9 p.m. Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a vigil at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. She will be laid to rest at the Tracy Mausoleum, 8842 W. Schulte Road.
Angel Escobar Jr., 91, a lifelong Tracy resident, died Tuesday in Stockton. Visitation will be observed from 4-9 p.m. Feb. 20 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at the funeral home, followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Manuel da Silva Leonardo, 83, a Tracy resident since 1969 and native of the Azores, died Feb. 6 at home. Services, including a rosary, will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., followed immediately by a reception at the IPFES Hall, 400 W. Ninth St. Arrangements will be handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions to St. Bernard's Catholic Church.
Lillian M. Dominguez, 69, a homemaker, died Feb. 5. A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Commented