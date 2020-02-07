David Edwards, 75, a lifelong Tracy resident, died Jan. 16 in Tracy after a short illness. At his request, there will be no services.
Lupe Ortega, 89, of Stockton, who lived in Tracy nearly all her life, died Tuesday in Lodi. Visitation will be observed Feb. 20 from 3-9 p.m. at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a vigil at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Janet Brown-Schreiber, 72, a Tracy resident for 44 years, died Tuesday at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. Services are pending. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel.
