Adriana Arnaudo, 85, of Tracy, died Sunday in Tracy. Services are pending.
David McNair, 81, of Katy, Texas, a former longtime Tracy resident who retired from Banta Carbona Irrigation District after 43 years, died Feb. 2 after a short illness. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Berverdor Ave., followed by a potluck at the church.
Maria Villegas, 77, a Tracy resident for 46 years, died Feb. 8 in Tracy. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Visitation will be observed from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a rosary at 5 p.m. Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24 in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Commented