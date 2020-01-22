Paul Burgess, 80, a 30-year resident of Tracy, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements.
Sherri Griffith, 72, a Tracy resident for 20 years, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements.
Nancy Perez, 64, a former Tracy resident with family here, died Tuesday in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements.
Janet Mattson, 73, a Tracy resident for 72 years, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements.
Shirley Jane Shimp, 87, a Tracy resident since 2016 who was active in Crossroads Baptist Church, died Sunday after a prolonged illness. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Because of a granddaughter’s allergies, in lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to Crossroads Baptist Church of Tracy Building Fund, Hospice of San Joaquin or Tracy Pregnancy Resource Center.
Derrick Best, 42, of Tracy, died Saturday. Arrangements will be handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Barbarann Lawlor, 83, who had lived in Tracy for 41 years, died Jan. 16 in Tracy. Services were held this week. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Angel Gonzalo Perez-Diaz, 54, a former Tracy resident, died Jan. 16 in Manteca. Visitation will be observed from 4-9 p.m. Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Burial will be in Mexico.
Sean Kaufmann, 41, of Nevada City, whose parents live in Tracy, died Jan. 13. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Lois Ervin, 94, a two-year resident of Tracy, died Jan. 12. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
