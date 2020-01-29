Sovant Sovant, 75, a native of Laos who had lived in Mountain House for 12 years, died Tuesday in Modesto. Visitation will be observed from noon-9 p.m. Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a ceremony at 2 p.m. Traditional Laotian services will follow on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at the Tracy Mausoleum, 8842 W. Schulte Road, at a later date.
Helen Rinauro, 101, a Tracy resident since 1955, died Saturday after a brief illness, five days before her 102nd birthday. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed immediately by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Burial will be in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Myrtle Dunn, 85, a three-year Tracy resident, died Saturday in Tracy. Services will be in Waynesboro, Mississippi, and burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in that city. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Douglas Booke, 66, a lifelong Tracy resident who served in the Marine Corps and worked for the Department of Corrections, died Thursday in Modesto. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
