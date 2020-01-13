Darrell Anthony Salles, 40, died Jan. 7. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. that same day at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.