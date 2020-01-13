Darrell Anthony Salles, 40, died Jan. 7. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. that same day at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fed-up volunteers preempt city's code enforcement on railroad property
- Historic church building due for demolition
- Oakland police captain hired to lead Tracy police force
- New director hopes to expand Interfaith’s reach
- Police Log: Assault with hammer leads to chase, arrest
- Death Notices: Jan. 9
- Police Log: Rapper draws unruly crowd at mall
- Twice-Told Tales: Garbage fee gap
- Local students to perform in honors concert
- Tracy High grad joins race for mayor
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Featured Events
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 16
Commented