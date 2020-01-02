Daniel Nieto Manzano, 87, died Monday. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Visitation will be observed from 5-9 p.m. Jan. 8 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., and a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Eli Rodriguez, 87, died Dec. 22. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., preceded by visitation beginning at noon.
