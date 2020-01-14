Lee A. Smith, 87, a 58-year Tracy resident, died Saturday in Tracy. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., preceded by visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Joe Campos, 83, of Tracy, a retired city employee and volunteer firefighter, died Friday. He had cancer. A celebration of his life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Barbara S. Clarke, 91, a 26-year Tracy resident, died Friday in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements.
Pebbel J. Haskell, 89, a Tracy resident for 20 years, died Wednesday. Visitation will be observed today from noon-9 p.m. at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., and she will be laid to rest in Tracy Mausoleum, 8842 W. Schulte Road.
Beverly “Jeanie” Lashmett King Karas, 89, a Tracy resident since 1974 who was active with the Tracy Historical Museum, died Dec. 17. A celebration of her life and memorial luncheon will begin at 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Berverdor Ave. Arrangements will be handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
