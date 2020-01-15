Cesar Alberto Fuentes, 32, a six-year veteran of the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office who also served in the U.S. Marine Corps, died Sunday. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1301 Cooper Ave., in Turlock, followed by graveside services in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 S. McCabe Road, in Santa Nella. Visitation will be observed at 9 o'clock that morning at the church, and a rosary will be recited at 10. Arrangements will be handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Desiderio “Pilo” Desamito Patague, 97, died Jan. 9 in Mountain House. A Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Visitation will be observed Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., and a rosary will be recited at 2 p.m.
Commented