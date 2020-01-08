Mary Nellor, 88, of Alameda County, a Tracy native and Tracy High School graduate, died Tuesday. Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Burial will be in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Thelma I. Pendrell, 87, who had lived in Tracy for four years, died Sunday at Brookdale Senior Living. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled at this time. Burial will be in Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego.
Guli R. Lalwani, 87, a Tracy resident for 21 years, died Dec. 31. Private services were held Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
William Edward “Billy” Wetherall, 55, of Pleasanton, who has family in Tracy, died Dec. 30. Memorial contributions can be sent to Tracy Memorial Chapel c/o William Edward Wetherall Family, 5 W. Highland Ave., Tracy, CA 95376.
Surinder Kaur Khinda, 71, a 25-year Tracy resident, died Dec. 27 at home. Traditional Sikh services will begin at 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Chapel doors will open at 10 a.m.
