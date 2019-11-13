Dorothy Payton, 98, died Tuesday at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. No services are planned, and burial will be in Washington. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., will handle arrangements.
Ester Avila, 77, a 30-year Tracy resident, died Monday in Modesto. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Burial will follow at noon Nov. 22 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., in Hayward. Visitation will be observed from 3-9 p.m. Nov. 20 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a vigil at 6 p.m.
Celina Castro, 41, a Tracy resident for 20 years, died Thursday. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 505 E. North St., in Manteca. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Visitation will be observed from noon to 9 p.m. Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a vigil to begin at 6.
Manjinder Singh, 27, a native of India who lived in Tracy three years, died Oct. 28 in Livermore. A prayer service will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., preceded by visitation beginning at 9 a.m.
Commented