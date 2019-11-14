Lynn Lowell Jackson, 96, a longtime Tracy resident who worked for H.J. Heinz Co. and later retired from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, died Tuesday morning. A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements.
