Delia Aviles, 77, a Tracy resident for 26 years, died Saturday. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Burial will be private. Visitation will be observed from 1-9 p.m. Dec. 5 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a vigil to begin at 6 p.m.
Alfonso Guillen, 79, a Tracy resident for 17 years, died Thursday. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., followed immediately by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Visitation will be observed from 1-9 p.m. Dec. 2 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., and a vigil will begin at 6 p.m.
Charles Gregory Jr., 74, who lived in Tracy for 25 years, died Thursday. No services are planned. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements.
Debra Mayhugh, 58, a 33-year Tracy resident, died Thursday. A celebration of her life will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Burial will follow in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
