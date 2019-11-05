Serafina Rocha, 92, a Tracy resident since 1968 who was active at the Portuguese Hall, died Nov. 2 at her home. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., and a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave.