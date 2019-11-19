Kamaljit Kaur Bains, 53, a Tracy resident for six years, died Friday in Manteca. Sikh prayer services will begin at noon Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.
William Donecho, 94, died Nov. 2. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. Burial will be in St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery, 169 Church Hill Road, in San Andreas.
Services have been rescheduled for Manjinder Singh, 27, of Tracy, who died Oct. 28 in Livermore. Sikh prayer services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel. 550 S. Central Ave., with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Dannie Craig Christian II, 44, of Salida, who was born in Tracy and attended elementary and middle school here, died Sept. 19 in an auto accident in Manteca. Services were held Sept. 27 in Modesto, followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
