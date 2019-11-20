Maria Dolores Vigil Castro, 51, died Saturday. A Mass will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. Visitation will be observed from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, followed immediately by a rosary.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man killed in Dr. Powers Park after dark Wednesday
- Man running on freeway killed early Saturday
- Delay in law to protect tenants translates to sudden rent increase
- Tracy's Sears among dozens to close by February
- Police Log: Auto theft suspect arrested after chase at mall
- Council welcomes new, promoted officers
- New plans emerge for former Tracy Gateway site
- Tracy Unified school board disciplines member for speaking to Press
- Youth football: Rampage beats Manteca for CVYFC title
- Senior Thanksgiving dinner dates announced
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Featured Events
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 21
Commented