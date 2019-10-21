Raymond Shupe, 92, who lived in Tracy for 83 years, died Oct. 16. A celebration of his life will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. that day.
Margarita Rodarte, 58, of Los Banos, whose siblings live in Tracy, died Oct. 15 in Turlock. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Visitation will be observed from 3-9 p.m. Oct. 30 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., and a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.
