Ellerweoise Griffen, 80, of Stockton, who has family in Tracy, died Monday. A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 1 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Burial will be private.
Constantino Martinez, 76, a native of the Philippines who lived in Tracy for 26 years, died Sunday. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 8 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., preceded by visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Tracy Mausoleum, 8842 W. Schulte Road.
Tien S. Yin, 83, a native of China who had lived in Tracy for 12 years, died Saturday. A celebration of life will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Burial will be private.
Alan Scott King, 70, died Oct. 11. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Berverdor Ave. Arrangements will be handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
