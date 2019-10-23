William “Willie” F. Brown, 78, the pro football Hall of Famer who played for the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders and later became a coach, died Monday. He had lived in Tracy for 21 years. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Burial will follow in Tracy Mausoleum, 8842 W. Schulte Road. Visitation will be observed from 4-9 p.m. Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., and a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.
James R. Feeley, 67, a 30-year Tracy resident, died Monday. A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Burial will be private.
