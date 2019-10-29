Joan Rae Matthews, 83, a Tracy resident for 61 years and a trustee of San Joaquin Delta College for 13 years, died at home Sunday afternoon, Oct. 27. A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at Tracy Community Center, 950 East St.
Albert Robert Calvillo, 89, died Sunday. Services are pending. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., will handle arrangements.
Daniel Anthony Nunes, 60, died Sunday. Services are pending. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., will handle arrangements.
Ceasar G. Zamora, 71, died Saturday. Services are pending. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., will handle arrangements.
Commented