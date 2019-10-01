Thiemchanh Soukhaseum, 64, a native of Laos who lived in Tracy for 19 years, died Sunday in Stanford. Traditional Buddhist services will begin at noon Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Visitation will be held from noon-9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with a service at 2 p.m.
Kevin Pehle, 57, a 13-year Tracy resident, died Saturday at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. No services are scheduled. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements.
Salvador Delgado, 83, a Tracy resident for more than 70 years, died Friday in Tracy. Visitation will be observed from noon-9 p.m. Oct. 9 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., and a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Christobal B. Chaparro Sr., 75, of Stockton, whose children live in Tracy, died Friday at San Joaquin General Hospital. Visitation will be observed from 3-9 p.m. Oct. 10 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave, and a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., with burial to follow in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Gurnam Kaur, 74, a native of Pakistan who lived in Mountain House for 12 years, died Sept. 26 in Mountain House. Traditional Sikh services were held Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Emerlita Garlit, 74, a native of the Philippines who lived 20 years in Tracy, died Sept. 23 at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. Visitation will be observed from 3-9 p.m. Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., and a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. She will be laid to rest in Tracy Mausoleum, 8842 W. Schulte Road.
Thomas Rauch, 80, a Tracy resident for seven years, died Sept. 23 in Tracy. No services are scheduled. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements.
Nikolis Martinez, 23, who lived in Tracy for 19 years, died Sept. 21 in Tracy. A celebration of his life will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Burial will be in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Maria Reyes, 94, a native of Mexico who lived with family in Tracy for the past year, died Sept. 20 in Stockton. Visitation was observed Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Burial will be private.
Susan Clemons, 76, of Tracy, died at home Aug. 31. No services are scheduled. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements.
