Alfonso Alvarez Moreno, 76, who lived in Tracy for 27 years, died Tuesday at home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Burial will follow in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with visitation hours from 3-9 p.m.
Dolores Romero Barreras, 74, who retired from Holly Sugar Co. after 27 years, died Monday at home. Visitation will be observed from 1-5 p.m. Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Pauline C. Clark, 82, a 23-year Tracy resident, died Sunday at home. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Verna Yost, 78, a Tracy resident for the past 12 years, died Friday. No services are scheduled. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements.
Commented