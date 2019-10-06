Bienvenida Ramos, 71, died Sept. 29. Visitation will be observed from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 1606 Imperial Ave., in Modesto, followed by burial in Park View Cemetery,3661 French Camp Road, in Manteca.