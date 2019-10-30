Antonio Salcido, 52, a lifelong Tracy resident, died Tuesday at home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Visitation will be observed from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., and a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.
Swaraj Sangha, 37, a native of India who had lived in Tracy for five years, died Monday. Traditional Sikh services will take place Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Prayers will begin at 10 a.m., with doors opening at 9 a.m. for visitation.
Juan Sepelveda, 43, a 19-year Tracy resident and native of Mexico, died Monday. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Burial will be in Mexico. Visitation will be observed from noon to 9 p.m. Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., and a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.
J.W. Carrell Jr., 74, of Tracy, died Sunday at home. No services are planned. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements.
