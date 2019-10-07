Kolijah Cheeseman, 41, of Modesto, a former Tracy resident with family here, died from health complications Thursday in Modesto. A celebration of life will begin at noon Saturday at City on the Hill Mission Church, 489 W. Mount Diablo Ave.
