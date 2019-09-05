Robert Payne, 58, a resident of Tracy and the surrounding areas for 36 years, died Aug. 27. A celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Parmjit Singh, 64, of Tracy, a farmer who immigrated from India in 2016, died Aug. 25 in Tracy. Traditional Sikh services will be held at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with prayers beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 14.
Manjeet Jagpal, 61, of Tracy, died Aug. 28. Traditional Sikh services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Hunter Blake Branco, 20, a Modesto native with relatives in Tracy, died Friday. A celebration of life will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private in Ripon Cemetery, 320 N. Stockton Ave., in Ripon.
