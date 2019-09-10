Thomas Conigliaro, 68, of Tracy, died Saturday. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at Journey Christian Church, 4600 S. Tracy Blvd., Ste. 103. A potluck-style celebration of life will follow at the family's home in Tracy.
