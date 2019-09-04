Gloria Rodarte Martinez, 95, died Tuesday. Visitation will be observed from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a rosary to be recited from 6-7 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., and burial will be in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.