Jeanette Louie, 61, a 26-year Tracy resident who retired from the U.S. Air Force as a master sergeant, died Tuesday at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. Services are pending. Fry Memorial Chapel will handle arrangements.
Maureen Tobin-Bastedenbeck, 75, a Tracy resident for 10 years, died Monday at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. Services are pending. Fry Memorial Chapel will handle arrangements.
Virginia S. Bettencourt, 90, a 12-year Tracy resident, died Saturday. Visitation will be observed from noon-9 p.m. Oct. 1 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Oct. 2 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave.
Karam Kaur, 95, a native of India who lived in Tracy for the past year, died at home Saturday. Sikh services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Margarita Padilla, 88, a native of the Philippines who lived in Tracy for 15 years, died Friday. Visitation will be observed from noon-9 p.m. Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. She will be laid to rest in Tracy Mausoleum, 8842 W. Schulte Road.
Ronald Rickets, 81, of Ridgecrest, a Tracy High School graduate, died of cardiac arrest July 1 in Palmdale. No services are planned.
