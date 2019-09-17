Renee Stayner Anderson-Monkhouse, 65, who attended Tracy High School, died Sunday. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Road, in Turlock. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation: www.cff.org/give-today.
