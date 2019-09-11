Mary T. Ybanez, 100, a Tracy resident for nearly 70 years, died today. All services will be private, including burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements.
Vetta Burrell-Moore, 94, a Louisiana native and a resident of the Tracy area for 25 years, died Monday. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Olivet Memorial Park, 1601 Hillside Blvd., in Colma, with burial immediately following. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
DeeAnna Perry, 54, of Tracy, who retired from the Tracy defense depot, died Thursday. A memorial service will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 20 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Patricia A. Nolan, 60, a Stockton resident whose mother and sister live in Tracy, died Thursday. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. A memorial service is pending.
Elaine R. Andrews, 73, a resident of Mountain House and Tracy for 16 years, died Aug. 30. No services are planned at this time. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements.
Services will be next week for Hamaji Payne, 94, who died Aug. 16. A graveside service will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Commented