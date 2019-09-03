Mario Diaz Patino, 52, died Aug. 27. Visitation will be observed from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a rosary to be recited from 6-7 p.m. that day. A Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., followed by graveside services at 2 p.m. in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
