Kimball High senior Luke Ninh is among a handful of local students participating in the Grand Foundation’s 2020 Student Film Festival this Saturday.
He and other “emerging filmmakers” from schools all over California and Arizona will be screening their films for the public and attending presentations and workshops at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
Ninh, 17, started working on his film, “The Grand Balloon,” last summer for the competition.
“It took like about two weeks to plan out how all the scenes are going to be shot and also for making changes in the script,” he said. “It might have taken three months of just shooting and then the whole week of Thanksgiving break for just editing the movie.”
He heard about the film festival from a past judge and decided to try his hand at it.
“It was actually my piano teacher,” he said. “She was the board for this festival a few years ago. And she was talking to me about it and I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s interesting. I might try to make something for that.’”
Filmmaking on this scale was a new challenge for Ninh.
“I’ve made short films for school before — little education videos,” he said. “I haven’t made one this big as of yet.”
Making it was a collaborative project. A friend wrote the script, and Ninh recruited a cast of actors, who also helped with camerawork. He said coordinating everyone’s schedules was one of the biggest challenges.
He described “The Grand Balloon,” which is about 8 minutes long, as a short film about how “American society is and how each of the characters represents each of the different classes of the citizens. … I left it to the viewers to interpret.”
Ninh hopes to pursue both business and filmmaking after high school, possibly with an eye toward an advertising career.
“The Grand Balloon” and 21 other short films made by college and high school students will be shown at the Grand Foundation Student Film Festival.
