Families at Hawkins School put their best foot forward for Walk to School Day.
In its 23rd year nationwide, Walk to School Day celebrates healthy lifestyles and highlights the importance of safer and more active transportation for youth in their communities.
For more than 10 years, Hawkins School has joined in the national event with nearly 500 students in kindergarten through eighth grade walking to school.
First responders took up positions on roads near the school and greeted students as they arrived on campus, including officers from Tracy Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and other area agencies and American Medical Response ambulance crew members.
After the school day began, students gathered on the blacktop for a safety presentation from officers about walking to school and staying safe near roadways. They also got to tour some of the police vehicles.
