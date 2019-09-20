A piece of Tracy history came home when marquee letters from the 1940s-era Grand Theatre were unveiled mounted to a wall in the lobby of the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts on Sept. 12.
Cultural arts manager William Wilson welcomed the letters’ return.
“This project is so special because it is many years in the making,” he said. “In spirit, the project actually began over two decades ago with the vision of what an interdisciplinary art center in Tracy might become.”
The five galvanized tin letters — G-R-A-N-D — are from a 1941 art deco remodel of the Grand Theatre.
“Bringing something home creates an energy. When you can’t see or touch it or feel it, you imagine what it looked like, but having it back in the lobby makes a big difference,” Wilson said. “I consider that piece to be more of a spiritual sculpture than old letters from the old marquee.”
During the construction of the renovated Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in 2006, Wilson said he learned of efforts by the community and local organizations to procure and preserve remnants of the theater’s past — from its early days as a vaudeville half-house in the 1920s to its time as a movie theater in the 1940s and beyond. The new Grand complex at 715 Central Ave. incorporated several buildings on the block between Seventh Street and Jackson Alley, including a bank and two hotels.
“Much of the history of Central and Seventh has been preserved through storytelling and is embedded in the lives of its citizens, an ongoing conversation with the community that is invaluable,” he said. “These active collaborations have led to the return of several period artifacts over the past 13 years.”
During the “Recollection” exhibition at the Grand in 2010, which featured photographs, objects and memorabilia from Tracy’s history, Wilson said he became aware that the Grand marquee letters had landed in private hands.
It is unclear when the two sets of marquee letters were removed from the theater — most likely after 2000 and before the theater renovation began.
They were found by chance when Brad Pope, a Tracy resident and collector of Tracy historical artifacts, was browsing eBay in September 2010.
“I was on eBay, just doing what I do on the weekends, checking eBay for Tracy stuff, and there was an obscure thing that said ‘Tracy theater letters,’ and I was like, ‘What could that possibly be? It has to be like the Holiday Theater,’” Pope said, naming the former movie theater at 1175 W. 11th St., now a church. “I didn’t even think about the Grand — it was old history.”
Pope followed the link to discover the seller in Modesto had the 1941 Grand Theater marquee letters.
“I was like, oh my gosh, I have to get these,” Pope said.
He bid on the letters, only to lose to a restaurant owner in New York who wanted the letters for new eatery called the Grand. But three days later, the seller emailed Pope with good news. The New York bidder decided he didn’t want the letters when he found out it would cost $2,000 to ship them to New York City, which meant Pope had the winning bid.
The seller also told Pope he had 10 letters, not just the five advertised. He and his father, Ron Pope, bought both sets of marquee letters, which had been sitting at the ends of a swimming pool.
“That’s how I got them,” Pope said. “I’ve been storing them for 10 years, and I’m so happy the Grand and the people of Tracy are able to enjoy this.”
Through an arrangement with the city, Pope gave five of the letters to the theater for display and kept a set for himself.
“They did a great job,” he said of the letters’ placement in the lobby. “It brings back the art deco-ish of this type of stuff, so I’m really impressed. I didn’t expect that.”
The letters join other historical acquisitions at the Grand, including a period-accurate projector donated by a Stockton Buddhist temple that now sits in the foyer. An early 1900s safe from the Cary Safe Co., which once stood in the Bank of Tracy building where the Grand’s Souza Family Gallery is now, was returned in 2008 and stands below the marquee letters.
Several individuals have donated other artifacts and memorabilia — photographs, ticket stubs, programs, wall sconces — that will eventually be displayed on the wall surrounding the safe alongside a timeline of the Grand’s history.
“Which is why the old marquee letters were so important — that was sort of the linchpin project to develop the space around it,” Wilson said. “Visually, that becomes a powerful element in the lobby to pull you around the corner, and you will discover all of the other items.”
Wilson hopes to begin adding pieces to the wall over the next year.
Pope said he was happy more people would be able to see a part of local history.
“These belong to the people of Tracy, the city of Tracy,” he said. “People have walked underneath these letters for many, many years and will for generations to come.”
