Folks who gathered at McDonald Park on Saturday were treated to the sounds of Latin music and the flavors of barbecue from Rudy Mason’s Falling Off The Bone Catering.
This is the 20th year Mason has hosted the Old School Reunion. It’s a free concert, and everyone who bought a plate of barbecue ribs, pork shoulder and chicken supported the Tim Mason Memorial Scholarship, a fund that Rudy Mason set up to honor his son.
Tim Mason was killed Nov. 30, 1997, during an armed robbery while he was working the night shift at the Shell gas station on North Tracy Boulevard next to Interstate 205.
