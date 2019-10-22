The city marked the nine-decade history of the Tracy Municipal Airport with a Saturday full of activities, including free airplane rides for kids, aerobatic demonstrations, ground displays and food vendors.
The airport, at the southern edge of the city at 5749 S. Tracy Blvd., got its start in 1928 when members of Tracy’s James McDermott American Legion post attended a state convention where leaders urged development of airports throughout the state.
On Saturday, vintage airplanes joined helicopters and home-built aircraft on display for visitors to get a close look at.
The Young Eagles Program sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association offered kids between the ages of 8 and 17 the opportunity to take a free ride in an airplane.
