Several hundred volunteers are expected to be at work on a variety of community projects throughout Tracy on Sept. 21, the United Nations’ International Day of Peace, sponsored by the JustServe Tracy program.
One major project already scheduled will require about 300 volunteers to insert grass plugs into holes on berms the city created between soccer fields at the Legacy Fields sports field complex north of town.
Ron Pepperman, chairman of the communitywide volunteer service day, said the work at Legacy Fields will be “much like sticking half a hot dog into the ground and stomping on it.”
“This should be a hit for families with children,” he said.
The Legacy Fields project is just one of several dozen projects already posted by nonprofits on www.justserve.org, a free site “bringing helping hands to nonprofit organizations in need of volunteers,” Pepperman reported.
Volunteers can use the same website to sign up for projects.
Another Sept. 21 project requiring a number of volunteers is helping Brighter Christmas volunteers sort toys, food and books.
Other projects include spreading mulch, helping senior citizens, assisting at the animal shelter, refurbishing “cat towers,” and providing dog foster and adoption help. More projects are being added.
The JustServe program got its start in Tracy two years ago, when about 500 Tracy residents painted more than 1,300 fire hydrants throughout the city.
Last year, a local church group helped restore a senior citizen’s backyard and side yard landscaping damaged by high winds.
Sponsored nationally by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, JustServe participation in Tracy and other cities is encouraged for an inclusive, wide range of individuals, community organizations, service clubs and religious groups, according to Pepperman.
“All these events demonstrate that kindness and thoughtful fellowship soften the rough edges of political, religious and moral differences,” he said. “We are all in this existence together, and we’d best figure out how to make it work.”
Pepperman can be reached at 815-8208 or by email at rlpepperman@gmail.com.
